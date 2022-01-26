Man found not guilty of raping girl, 11

Kaieteur News – Twenty-two-year old Reon Joseph, a security guard of Wren Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was on Monday freed of two counts of rape allegedly committed on an 11-year-old girl.

Joseph walked out of the Demerara High Court a free man after a 12-member jury found him not guilty of the two charges. Joseph was on trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry.He had denied the two charges, which alleged that during the month of December 2017, he raped the 11-year-old girl twice. Joseph was represented by attorney-at-law Teriq Mohammed, while the State was represented by prosecutors State Counsel Muntaz Ali in association with State Counsel Nafeeza Baig and Latifah Elliot.On Monday, the 12-member jury retired to deliberate and returned some hours later with the verdict, finding Joseph 11:1 not guilty on the first count of rape and unanimous on the second count.According to reports, in December 2017, the day after school had closed for the Christmas holidays, Joseph had invited the girl to his home. It was alleged that when he invited her over, no one was at his home and as such he began to kiss her on her lips and took off her clothes, and subsequently raping her. Joseph had reportedly sent the child home after allegedly committing the act with instructions not to tell anyone.On another day in December 2017, Joseph reportedly went over by the child’s home and allegedly raped her for the second time. In the following year, April 2018, the child told her mother what happened to her and her mother immediately caused the matter to be reported to the police which ultimately led to this accused being charged with the statutory offence of rape of a child after investigations were conducted. However, Joseph has since been freed of both charges.