Man, 50 remanded for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammo

Latest update January 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 26, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old man was on Monday remanded to prison on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
The suspect, Eustace Thomas appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him. According to reports, a party of policemen from the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost went to the home of Thomas on Genip Lane, East Ruimveldt where a search was conducted on the residence. In his presence, one .38 Taurus Revolver was found in a hammock inside the house and when further examined, the said firearm contained five .38 rounds of ammunition inside the chamber.
The suspect was asked if he has a license to carry the firearm and responded in the negative. He was told of the offences committed, cautioned, arrested and taken to the East La Penitence Police Station where he was placed in custody. The firearm and ammunition have since been lodged and Thomas is expected to return to court on February 21, 2022.
Jan 26, 2022Kaieteur News – Three senior members of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Technical Department have passed the recently-launched Concacaf B coaching license course, which is the highest...
Jan 26, 2022
Jan 26, 2022
Jan 26, 2022
Jan 26, 2022
Jan 26, 2022
Kaieteur News – In yesterday’s newspapers, Kit Nascimento wrote the following in relation to a letter championed... more
Kaieteur News – There is no such thing as a risk-free pregnancy. Each pregnancy carries its own risks. Among the risks... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Rejecting the accusations of bullying and despotism that were levelled at Mia... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]