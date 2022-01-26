Latest update January 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Man, 50 remanded for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammo

Jan 26, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old man was on Monday remanded to prison on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
The suspect, Eustace Thomas appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him. According to reports, a party of policemen from the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost went to the home of Thomas on Genip Lane, East Ruimveldt where a search was conducted on the residence. In his presence, one .38 Taurus Revolver was found in a hammock inside the house and when further examined, the said firearm contained five .38 rounds of ammunition inside the chamber.
The suspect was asked if he has a license to carry the firearm and responded in the negative. He was told of the offences committed, cautioned, arrested and taken to the East La Penitence Police Station where he was placed in custody. The firearm and ammunition have since been lodged and Thomas is expected to return to court on February 21, 2022.

