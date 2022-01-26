Guyana records 10 more COVID-19 deaths

Latest update January 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 26, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – During the last five days (January 21 to 25), a total of 10 persons who contracted the novel Coronavirus disease, have died.
This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported that as a result of the latest fatalities, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,148.
The country’s latest fatalities are that of six women, a 73-year-old from Region Two, a 62-year-old from Region Seven, an 80-year-old from Region Three, a 67-year-old, a 76-year-old and a 95-year-old from Region Four and that of four men, a 62-year-old and a 64-year-old from Region Five, and a 48-year-old and a 65-year-old from Region Six.
The ministry in its latest COVID-19 dashboard recorded 372 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 57,772. The dashboard data shows that 20 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 163 persons in institutional isolation, 12,682 in home isolation and 11 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 43,759 persons have recovered from the virus.
