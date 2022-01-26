Guyana out of IMMAF World Championships in Dubai

Kaieteur News – Ijaz Cave’s first round Knock-out defeat yesterday ended Guyana’s participation at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Cave, making his Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) debut, faced off against Sweden’s Robin Enontekio in quarterfinals of Men’s Light Heavyweight division at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

Both fighters received a first-round ‘bye’ and were just one win away from earning a medal.

Just like boxing, fighters are guarantee a bronze medal if they reach the semi-finals.

Following a scouting report, Coach Bruce Fraser told Cave to keep his guards up, since the Swedish fighter’s style is similar to that of the Guyanese and at any time, it can be ‘lights out’.

Before being the recipient of a timely and ‘on the money’ left hook, Cave was the aggressor and was winning the round.

With a solid foundation in boxing, Cave connected to Enontekio at the start of the fight. Unfortunately, he dropped his guards, just like Coach Fraser had warned and Enontekio ‘checked him’.

Doctors rushed into the cage after Cave was unresponsive for a few seconds. He returned to normal after being helped to his feet

As per tournament protocols, Cave was escorted to the near-by hospital to undergo medical examination.

Dr Sarwan Jagnarain, head of the Guyanese delegation, accompanied the fighter to the hospital and reported that he’s kept for observation under the tournament’s concussion protocols.

With the win, the Swedish fighter picked up his second victory in the Octagon in eight outings. He was coming off a four-fight consecutive defeat.

The Guyana Police Force Lance Corporal, along with fellow fighter Corwin D’Anjou became the first Guyanese to participate at an International Mixed Martial Arts Federation World Championships.

This edition of the IMMAF World Championships, is touted as the largest in the tournament’s 10-year history, with over 450 athletes from 57 countries participating. (Story Credits – Rawle Toney in Dubai)

