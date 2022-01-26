‘Grandpa’ pleads guilty to Black Bush Polder triple murder

– sentencing deferred to February 10

Kaieteur News – Jairam Chaitram called “Cashew” 63, of Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice on Monday pleaded guilty to three counts of murder for the slaying of three men in the community back in July 2016.

The elderly man is among five men charged for the crime. While the trial against the other co-accused is currently ongoing, Chaitram’s sentencing was deferred to February 10, 2022. The murder allegedly took place between the 21st and 22nd of July 2016 at Cookrite Savannah Mibicuri Back Bush Polder, Corentyne Berbice. Those killed were Pawan Chandradeo, Naresh Rooplall and Jaikarran Chandradeo.

In addition to Chaitram, Karramchan, 40, of Lot 2 Sheet Anchor, New Amsterdam, Berbice; Carlton Chaitram, 38; his son Jairam 18; and Tameshwar Jagmohan, 26, all farmers of Black Bush Polder were charged with the triple-murder.

Jairam is said to be the father of Carlton Chaitram and is the grandfather of Jairam Chaitram and a cousin of Karramchan.

According to reports, the bullet-riddled bodies of Pawan Chandradeo, 37; his son Jaikarran Chandradeo, 15, both of Mibicuri Creek North and Naresh Rooplall, 33, of Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, were found in the Cookrite Backdam at Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne on July 22, 2016.

The bodies were discovered by a rice farmer and his workmen. It was reported that the slain teen still had a bag with fish slung around his shoulder. The corpses reportedly bore gaping gunshot wounds to the head and upper bodies.

It was reported that 13-year-old Alvin Chandradeo, who accompanied his father, Pawan, and brother, Jaikarran, was left at a pump station on a dam, as the others went further into the Savannah to fish. The lad remained at the pump station from where he reportedly heard gunshots.