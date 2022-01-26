Final Match in the GCB’s Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tourney starts today at GNS

Latest update January 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The third and final match in the in the GCB’s Best of Best Redball Four-Day Tournament begins on Wednesday January 26, 2022 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. The scheduled timefor the match is from 0930-16:30 hours each day.
The two teams for the match are:
Leon Johnson’s Team: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Leon Johnson, Vishaul Singh, Anthony Bramble, Sachin Singh, Clinton Pestano, Junior Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Antony Adams, Ronaldo Ali Mohamed, Joshua Jones, Demetri Cameron, Qumar Torrington
Keemo Paul’s Team: Trevon Griffith, Raymond Perez, Marvin Dindyal, Kevlon Anderson, Kemol Savory, Askhaya Persaud, Joshua Persaud, Kemo Paul, Nial Smith, Keon Joseph, Ronsford Beaton, Kevin Sinclair, Veerasammy Permaul, Steven Sankar, Ashmead Nedd.
