Latest update January 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Final Match in the GCB’s Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tourney starts today at GNS

Jan 26, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The third and final match in the in the GCB’s Best of Best Redball Four-Day Tournament begins on Wednesday January 26, 2022 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. The scheduled timefor the match is from 0930-16:30 hours each day.
The two teams for the match are:
Leon Johnson’s Team: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Leon Johnson, Vishaul Singh, Anthony Bramble, Sachin Singh, Clinton Pestano, Junior Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Antony Adams, Ronaldo Ali Mohamed, Joshua Jones, Demetri Cameron, Qumar Torrington
Keemo Paul’s Team: Trevon Griffith, Raymond Perez, Marvin Dindyal, Kevlon Anderson, Kemol Savory, Askhaya Persaud, Joshua Persaud, Kemo Paul, Nial Smith, Keon Joseph, Ronsford Beaton, Kevin Sinclair, Veerasammy Permaul, Steven Sankar, Ashmead Nedd.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Three GFF technical staff pass new Concacaf B License course

Three GFF technical staff pass new Concacaf B License course

Jan 26, 2022

Kaieteur News – Three senior members of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Technical Department have passed the recently-launched Concacaf B coaching license course, which is the highest...
Read More
Ruimveldt overcome Demolition by eight runs

Ruimveldt overcome Demolition by eight runs

Jan 26, 2022

Guyana out of IMMAF World Championships in Dubai

Guyana out of IMMAF World Championships in Dubai

Jan 26, 2022

Final Match in the GCB’s Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tourney starts today at GNS

Final Match in the GCB’s Best of Best Redball...

Jan 26, 2022

BCB Presidents can now serve five consecutive terms of two years after 32-0 vote

BCB Presidents can now serve five consecutive...

Jan 26, 2022

BCB presents educational grants to ten West Berbice crickets under Brian Ramphal Educational Trust Fund

BCB presents educational grants to ten West...

Jan 26, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • EVERY PREGNANCY IS A RISK

    Kaieteur News – There is no such thing as a risk-free pregnancy. Each pregnancy carries its own risks. Among the risks... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]