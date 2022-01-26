Latest update January 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Canadian company bid $85M to upgrade software for GWI

Jan 26, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – During the openings of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), a Canadian company, One World Industry Specialist Inc. (Canada), was among two other companies which applied for the contract to Upgrade Oracle Software for the Guyana Water Inc.
The company placed a bid of $85,501,845 for the project which is being undertaken by the Guyana Water Incorporation (GWI). There was also a bid placed by a lone company for the rehabilitation of #1 and #2 Boilers Chimney at Uitvlugt Sugar Factory for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO). The company, Yunas Civil & Building Construction Services tendered an amount of $26,753,000 million which is $9,083,961 million more than the engineer’s estimate which was $17,669,039 million.
Upgrading of Oracle Software for the Guyana Water Incorporation

