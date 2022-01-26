Budget 2022 – how about a hand for the hurting

Kaieteur News – Guyanese will get their first look at what Budget 2022 holds in store for them on Wednesday, January 26, meaning, today. When it is unveiled for the first time in Parliament by the Government’s Minister with Responsibility for Finance, all will get to know who and where gets what, with everything in the open. With that in mind, we do something unusual today, we present where we anticipate major pieces of the Budget 2022 to focus, while we also offer insights as to what we think should, out of sheer necessity, be important aspects of this national blueprint for the year ahead. We believe that if there are such timely provisions in Budget 2022, it could represent the difference between what is a long, gruelling year ahead for Guyanese, or one with some level of dignity, some measure of peace of mind, and some comfort that there is a government in place that has thought of their predicament, and moved to ease their plights.

We have heard that oil money will be part of the Budget 2022, since it will partially substitute for massive borrowings, long a feature of Guyana’s governments. Regarding that disclosure from the Vice President, the most we will say is that it is a poor and lame cover for what and how that same oil money in the budget will fall in crooked hands and be put to corrupt use. Indeed, some of that oil money already determinedly targeted will fund costly infrastructure and ICT projects, and no Guyanese should need a hand from us on what happens to such taxpayers’ monies when they are doled out in rich contracts to friends, family, and cronies.

Notwithstanding that position of ours, we anticipate that there will be huge earmarks in Budget 2022 for roads and schools and healthcare clinics and the like. Those are beneficial, and we have no quarrel with such budgetary provisions, but only when the sums set aside are put to work honestly and fully in the public projects identified. Guyanese have not received value for money on most projects.

We also anticipate that there will be continuing generous features in Budget 2022 that handsomely favours the private sector. By now, Guyanese recognise the quid pro quo at work, where government and private sector segments and beneficiaries are hand in glove, and it is part of the payback for rich and sustained Elections 2020 support. In the first instance, it is where today’s PPP/C Government was on the receiving side of loads of what is called dark money. Now, the private sector gets its rewards with budget numbers (billions for works, taxes, and so forth). We further anticipate learning that large sums will be identified for education, so that we can be equipped to manage our wealth and our future.

Now, we address what we hope for, and wish to hear and see in Budget 2022. It is for the poor and struggling and working class of Guyana. Those who must exist somehow at the minimum wage threshold, and whatever extra hours of overtime they could get, if they get such. Prices are running away from us, and especially them. Of that there is no arguing form any source, including government ones, with even the President acknowledging that the cost of living is rising. It is rising steeply and rapidly, and it is hurting, and of that let there be neither difference nor debate. Ordinary Guyanese need help, and thoughtful and compassionate Budget 2022 provisions with them in mind could make much difference.

We hope to see a significant increase in the untaxed income threshold (‘free pay’ or exemptions), a child tax credit, an increase in the minimum wage, a decrease in VAT to single digits, for a start. Public servants should get relief, and pensioners also. A cost-of-living adjustment helps to buffer during this time of hardship with no end in sight. The bottom line is this: these significant segments of citizens are crying out for help. It is for them that Budget 2022 could and should make the most impact, and the PPP/C Government proving what it is about for the small man and woman. We soon shall see and know.