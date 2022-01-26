240 metres of mangrove to be cut down for Exxon partner to lay fibre optic cable

Kaieteur News – The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) on Tuesday announced that some 240 square meters or 2583 square foot of mangroves and cordgrass at Ogle, East Coast Demerara will be removed to facilitate the operations of ExxonMobil’s partner, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL).

According to NAREI, “EEPGL intends to implement a high-speed fibre optic/wireless transport service for its Guyana onshore and offshore facilities which requires the installation of a submarine fibre optic cable connecting the offshore EEPGL facilities to onshore network services”.

The Project will therefore require the removal of mangroves along with some of the rip-rap boulders that currently form part of the sea defence structure at Ogle. The total area that will be disturbed is approximately 240 square meters, with 100 percent removal of both cordgrass and mangroves. “EEPGL having engaged the requisite regulatory agencies received the necessary approvals for the Fibre Optic Cable Project provided that a plan for mitigation of the impact on the mangroves at Ogle is developed and implemented under the supervision of NAREI,” a statement from the Institute outlined.

It added that once EEPGL has wrapped up its operations, it plans to restore the mangroves, cordgrass, and other sea defence infrastructure, along the disrupted shoreline. In fact, a restoration plan has already been prepared and submitted to NAREI. According to NAREI, the activity was slated to take place between January 24 and January 26, 2022. The Institute assured that it would be monitoring the removal of the mangroves and cordgrass as well as the subsequent restoration of the area to mitigate the impact on the emerging mangrove fringe at Ogle.