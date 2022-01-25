Latest update January 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 25, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor
Kaieteur News – It is simply unacceptable, weeks after, no decisions or sanctions have been imposed on violators of Covid protocols which occurred at the Futsal match (SN Jan 24). The foot dragging suggests this matter might be swept under the rug.
Simply unacceptable!
Regards
Shamshun Mohamed
