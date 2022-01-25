Players rewarded for performances in DeSinco Chess Tourney

Kaieteur News – Winners of the National under-12 Rapid Chess Championship were rewarded for their outstanding performance at the Grand Coastal Inn for the seven-round rapid tournament concluded on Saturday, January 15th.

Alexander Zhang won the under-12 National title and Kristin Xavier becoming the first ever under-12 female champion.

Winners across the various categories received trophies, medals, gift bags and certificates.

Notably, this championship had not been held since 2020, due to the covid-19 pandemic. This was also the first time it has been held online.

The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) praised the discipline and dedication of the youth and cadet players noting their excellent performance throughout the tournament. These players are expected to participate in more tournaments throughout the year.

Frankie Farley, President of the GCF, noted that with today’s technology, it is now possible to teach the game to hundreds of youths across the country. Information and learning materials are much more accessible for persons who want to learn chess than there were in the past.

DeSinco’s Chief Executive Officer Mrs. Alicia DeAbreu, representing the company’s Lifebuoy brand, expressed her gratitude to the parents of the players of the tournament, thanking them for their active encouragement and support of their children for chess and praised their initiative and forward-thinking in recognizing the value of learning chess and all the benefits it brings to young minds.

DeSinco has also given their commitment to sponsor more chess tournaments for the remainder of the year.

Anand Raghunauth, Vice-President of the Guyana Chess Federation has urged the youths to continue participating in these tournaments, citing that more opportunities for both local and international play will arise for these young players in 2022 and onwards.

He also noted that membership has tripled in the federation over the last three months due to the expansion of the GCF’s Chess in Schools’ programme.