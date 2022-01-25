Masculinity and Sexuality

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Despite child sexual abuse being acknowledged as a crime that has extreme negative impacts, societal ideas of masculinity and sexuality often comes together to shame young boys who are survivors of sexual violence.

ChildLinK’s “Caring for Boys: Social Norm Drivers of Sexual Abuse of Boys in Guyana” report found that expectations surrounding the ideas of traditional masculinity is amongst one of the largest factors that leads to under-reporting of sexual abuse experienced by boys. Through interviews done with young boys and their caretakers, it was found that there is a general belief that older girls and women cannot abuse young boys.

Even in cases wherein it was acknowledged that it was possible, this abuse was not framed as being abusive, but rather it was seen as achieving a “rite of passage” to manhood. However, these beliefs significantly shift in the context of a male abuser. When young boys experience sexual violence, particularly if they are older, they are often seen as being unable to defend their masculinity, as there is an expectation for males to be strong and resilient. As a result, many can struggle with feelings of fear and shame surrounding their experience, as they believe that they should have been able to stop it. Many young boys also experience feelings of shame and confusion as they believe their experience will have an impact on their sexuality or at least be perceived that way. Those who experience an erection or orgasm during the assault may especially struggle with these feelings, and perpetrators are known to use this against them in order to silence them.

These occurrences however, are normal bodily functions that one cannot control. Regardless of whether one has experienced an erection or an orgasm, it does not change the fact that it is a violation of one’s body and right to consent. It also has no impact on one’s sexuality. Given societal expectations surrounding masculinity however, many survivors and their family can often hide experiences of sexual abuse in order to safeguard the image of manhood and heterosexual behaviour.

Contributing towards an environment wherein young boys are safe from violence or at the very least, feel empowered to report experiences of violence, means challenging harmful ideas of masculinity. Doing away with expectations of strength, resiliency and heteronormative behaviours, will go a long way in creating a space where young boys are not made to feel fear and shame when they have experienced sexual abuse.

Regards

Akola Thompson

Blue Umbrella Consultant, ChildLinK

To report or seek counselling, please call 914/227-0979/227-2023/233-3500