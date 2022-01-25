Kit upset over protest against Bolsonaro

Latest update January 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 25, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – The Stabroek News of 21stJanuary, 2022, published a letter under the heading “Bolsonaro persona non grata in Guyana” signed by a bunch of “do-gooders” who lent their name to this nonsense.
Where, may I ask, were the signatures of these good ladies and gentlemen when our country was threatened by an attempt to install a military dictatorship in place of a democratic election?
Not one of them raised their voice nor penned their signature in protest. All of them should hang their heads in shame. None of them is credible.
Yours sincerely,
Kit Nascimento
Jan 25, 2022Kaieteur News – Winners of the National under-12 Rapid Chess Championship were rewarded for their outstanding performance at the Grand Coastal Inn for the seven-round rapid tournament concluded...
Jan 25, 2022
Jan 25, 2022
Jan 25, 2022
Jan 24, 2022
Jan 23, 2022
Kaieteur News – By now most Guyanese and those in the diaspora (God, I hate to use that term, “in the diaspora”... more
Kaieteur News – The APNU+AFC does not belong in democratic institutions. The Coalition has in recent times committed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Rejecting the accusations of bullying and despotism that were levelled at Mia... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]