Kit upset over protest against Bolsonaro

Jan 25, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The Stabroek News of 21stJanuary, 2022, published a letter under the heading “Bolsonaro persona non grata in Guyana” signed by a bunch of “do-gooders” who lent their name to this nonsense.

Where, may I ask, were the signatures of these good ladies and gentlemen when our country was threatened by an attempt to install a military dictatorship in place of a democratic election?

Not one of them raised their voice nor penned their signature in protest. All of them should hang their heads in shame. None of them is credible.

Yours sincerely,
Kit Nascimento

