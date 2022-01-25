East Coast Cricket Board announces under15 training squad

Latest update January 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 25, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) has announced an eighteen man squad to attend training sessions at the LBI Cricket Facility. The practice session is scheduled to commence from 4:00pm today, Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
The session will be conducted by coaches LatchmanYadram, Ashmul Ali and Kumar Bishundial. The following players are asked to be there by 3:45pm today:
1. Alonzo Ramsingh
2. Yudesh Jaikaran
3. Arun Ganda
4. Ricardo Singh
5. Ravin Persaud
6. Joshan Bollers
7. Aaron Kissoon
8. Rishi Sewdat
9. Trilok Nanan
10. Mikel Sharma
11. Daniel Kissoon
12. Munesh Outar
13. Gopaul Ramchand
14. Fayuse Ali
15. Anthony Chan
16. Ravindra Balgobin
17. Nicklos Rukhdeo
18. Ricardo Singh
