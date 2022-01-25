Latest update January 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

East Coast Cricket Board announces under15 training squad

Jan 25, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) has announced an eighteen man squad to attend training sessions at the LBI Cricket Facility. The practice session is scheduled to commence from 4:00pm today, Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
The session will be conducted by coaches LatchmanYadram, Ashmul Ali and Kumar Bishundial. The following players are asked to be there by 3:45pm today:
1. Alonzo Ramsingh
2. Yudesh Jaikaran
3. Arun Ganda
4. Ricardo Singh
5. Ravin Persaud
6. Joshan Bollers
7. Aaron Kissoon
8. Rishi Sewdat
9. Trilok Nanan
10. Mikel Sharma
11. Daniel Kissoon
12. Munesh Outar
13. Gopaul Ramchand
14. Fayuse Ali
15. Anthony Chan
16. Ravindra Balgobin
17. Nicklos Rukhdeo
18. Ricardo Singh

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Players rewarded for performances in DeSinco Chess Tourney

Players rewarded for performances in DeSinco Chess Tourney

Jan 25, 2022

Kaieteur News – Winners of the National under-12 Rapid Chess Championship were rewarded for their outstanding performance at the Grand Coastal Inn for the seven-round rapid tournament concluded...
Read More
East Coast Cricket Board announces under15 training squad

East Coast Cricket Board announces under15...

Jan 25, 2022

D’Anjou taste defeat at IMMAF World Championships

D’Anjou taste defeat at IMMAF World...

Jan 25, 2022

AG begins 2022 calendar with developmental meet

AG begins 2022 calendar with developmental meet

Jan 25, 2022

Butts’ X1 beat Barry’s in GCA U-15 Trials at DCC

Butts’ X1 beat Barry’s in GCA U-15 Trials at...

Jan 24, 2022

Second batch of footballers complete Macorp scholarship programme

Second batch of footballers complete Macorp...

Jan 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]