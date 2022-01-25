COVID-19 claims lives of 4 more persons

Latest update January 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Four more persons, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died over a three-day period (January 22 to 24). This is according to the Ministry of Health which reported yesterday that the country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities are that of a 32-year-old man from Region Four and three women – a 63-year-old from Region Three, a 52-year-old from Region Seven and a 57-year-old from Region 10.
As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,138.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 173 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 57,400.
The dashboard data shows that 20 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 184 persons are in institutional isolation, 13,175 are in home isolation and 14 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 42,883 persons have recovered.

