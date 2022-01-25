Big Brother is seeing it all!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Is hard fuh hide things wah happen in public. Dem does gat plenty cameras recording wah going on. Dem cameras deh all over. Dem recording every move yuh mek and if dat move is in parliament, yuh bound fuh deh pun tape. Is no escaping de prying lens of somebody. If yuh behave bad, yuh gan get record

Just like wat happen in de National Assembly on 29th December, 2021. Everybody see wah tek place. Was one set ah noise in de place. Dem know who been trying to fuh disrupt de proceedings and wat was done. Dem see man lie down holding on to de Mace with he body as a shield. Dem even hear de racial abuse wah de man bin get from a female. Dem see who bin try fuh snatch de Mace.

De video evidence is dere in de National Assembly. Was bad behaviour tekkin place.

Yet now when de moment come fuh people face dem judgment, dem trying fuh turn de thing around and seh how de other side behave bad. Sometimes yuh does wonder where we going in dis country. Of all de things wah dem can come up with, is dat one dem choose.

In England dem wan remove de Prime Minister because he attend party during de lockdown. In Guyana dem wan remove de Speaker fuh wat dem boys nah know yet.

But in Guyana nothing should surprise anyone. With each passing day we making headlines round de world and mostly for de wrang reasons.

Talk half, Leff half.