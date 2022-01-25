Armed bandit relieves businesswoman of $18.5M outside Berbice bank

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – Police are probing an alleged robbery committed on an Albion Front, Corentyne, Berbice businesswoman which occurred on Monday outside the Republic Bank branch situated in the heart of Rose Hall Town at Independence Avenue, Berbice.

The victim, who was reportedly relieved of $18.5M, has been identified as 43-year-old Nalini Mangali. At the time, she was accompanied by an office clerk attached to her business place at Albion – Permaul’s Trading and Distribution.

Kaieteur News was informed that at approximately 10:30hrs on Monday, Mangali and her clerk left Mangali’s Albion home, where the business place is also located, in motor car PTT 41 to head to Republic Bank at Rose Hall Town with the large sum of cash in their possession to be deposited.

Mangali told police that when they arrived to execute the deposit, an armed, identifiable man approached the vehicle. The suspect reportedly pushed the clerk who was seated in the back seat of the car with the bag of money on the floor of the vehicle. The suspect reportedly grabbed the bag before making good his escape on foot.

A police source close to an ongoing investigation into the matter revealed that a sum of $18.5 million in cash was stolen. Up to press time the suspect was not apprehended.

In 2016, Mangali’s brother-in-law, Ramlingan Mangali, the proprietor of the business, was also robbed of $2 million in similar fashion. According to reports, he too was about to make a deposit at Republic Bank Rose Hall on a Sunday when he was approached by an armed man and robbed of the bag containing the money.

In 2014, the businessman was also robbed as he was about to make a deposit at the said bank. He was robbed of a sum of $10 million on that occasion. Several persons were arrested and charged for that robbery.