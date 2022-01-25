AG begins 2022 calendar with developmental meet

Kaieteur News – Athletics Guyana (AG) began the 2022 season on Sunday last at the National Track and Field Centre (NTFC), Leonora, with a developmental meet with the leading athletes putting in typical performances.

Keliza Smith, Ruth Sanmoogan, Shaquka Tyrell and Attoya Harvey all got their competitive juices flowing at the Region 3 facility with wins in perfect conditions for racing

Smith led a Running Brave Club sweep of the podium in the Girls 17-19 100m event, crossing the line in 11.94s. Karese Lloyd who won the 200m version of the event in 25.40s, finished second in 12.23s. Shenika Campbell completed the podium in 13.16s.

Sanmoogan showed her diversity once again, winning the women 20+ 400m and long jump events. She clocked 58.94s in the quarter miler then changed shoes and disturbed the sand in 5.97m to win ahead of Analissa Redmond (5.23m) and Savannah Edmonds (4.96m).

Natrena Hooper also recorded a win on the track and on the field in the women’s 20+ 200m (25.92s) and the triple jump (12.35m).

Tyrell won the Girl 17-19 400m dash with her only competition coming from the clock and then placed second to Austin (2:19:40s) in the two-lap event in 2:21.50s. Rashida Clarke placed third in 2:56.60s.

Harvey completed a double in the Girls 13-16 800m and 1500m races.

The Running Brave standout stopped the clock in a brisk 2:22:10s in the two-lap event then earned another gold in the 1500m race in 5:01.86s.

Other athletes in the winner’s row Sunday included: Anisha Gibbons – 42.96m-(Girls 17-19 javelin), Malachi Austin- Boys 13-16, 200m, and 400m (23.40s, 53.80s). Simeon Adams- Boys 17-19, 400m and 800m (49.57s, 2:04.50s).

Wesley Tyndall had the longest jump of the day with a leap of 7.18m.