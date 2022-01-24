“Terror Grips The Land”

Dear Editor,

I have penned this poem in commemoration of the Lusignan Massacre:

By Nikhil Sankar

“Cries of anguish grip the air,

Sinister shadows dance across the land,

The calm and quiet of 2a.m. are no longer,

Instead permeating after the loud noises,

Are confusion, agony and despair,

Thundering down doors in the darkness from whence they came,

Not to take goods, not to take money,

They are here to take souls,

These emissaries of death,

Hailed Freedom Fighters by influential delusionals,

Cheering them on through the airwaves,

Cheering them on as part of some cause,

Unaware of the horror they bring,

Unaware of the dreams they crush,

But these are no fighters of no freedom,

They are the demons of hate,

Venom flowing through their veins,

Lust attained through the howls of a kind they despise,

Howls for the lost sons,

Howls for the lost daughters,

Howls for the village now plunged into darkness,

Hate was alive and the gunmen did its work,

We are supposed to be One People…but saying it is not enough,

HATE …..CANNOT…… WIN,

How many more bodies will prove that?

How many more ? How many more?

Until we realise that love is the answer?

The pivotal question remains,

As we bow our heads and reflect,

And as these lost souls walk on to eternity.”

Regards,

Nikhil Sankar