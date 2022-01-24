Two held as police seize guns, ammo

Kaieteur News- Two men were on Sunday arrested in separate police operations in Georgetown and on the East Bank Demerara during which two guns as well as ammunition were found.

In a release, police said a party of policemen from East Ruimveldt Police Outpost went to a home at Genip Lane, East Ruimveldt where a search was conducted on the residence of a 50-year-old male.

In his presence one .38 Taurus Revolver was found in a hammock inside the house. When examined, the said firearm contained five .38 rounds of ammunition inside the chamber. The suspect was asked if he has a licence to carry the firearm and he responded in the negative. As such, he was told of the offences committed, cautioned, arrested and taken to the East La Penitence Police Station where he was placed in custody. The firearm and ammunition have been lodged and the suspect remains in custody pending further enquiries and charges.

Meanwhile, early Sunday morning also police ranks in Regional Division 4B, acting on information accosted a 24-year-old man at Craig, East Bank Demerara. The ranks from the Golden Grove/Diamond Police Station were on patrol duties on Third Street, Craig when the man was seen and a search was carried out on his person which unearthed one .38 special revolver with three live matching rounds and one spent shell casing in his pants pocket. He was immediately told of the allegation, arrested and taken to the Golden Grove Police Station where the firearm, spent shell casing and the ammunition were lodged. The suspect remains in custody pending charges.