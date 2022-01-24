Region Three ramps up COVID-19 enforcement amid surge, deaths

Dear Editor,

The Region Three COVID-19 Task Force along with stakeholder agencies will join the Guyana Police Force from today (January 24, 2022) in ramping up enforcement of all breaches of the COVID guidelines as the Region has seen over 100 positive cases daily along with several related deaths within the past two weeks.

The coronavirus pandemic has placed significant demands on the limited resources on the Region’s Health sector as such the willful flouting of the COVID guidelines and large gatherings at bars, birthday parties, private parties and weddings by some citizens should not be allowed to harm those who are already fully vaccinated and are taking all the required precautions.

Looking back at Region Three COVID-19 cases using the period December 15-29, 2021 the cases recorded were from zero to the maximum of four on any given day, in total only 25 persons were tested positive for that period.

However, compared with January, 13 to 22nd, 2022, we have a total of 1,377 new cases, almost over 100 new cases every day.

Leguan and Wakenaam had registered zero cases, now we are seeing that those islands have new cases.

Eight more persons have died after contracting COVID-19, taking Guyana’s overall death toll to 1,130.

Amongst those killed recently are three persons from Region Three – a 51-year-old man who died on January 21; a 60-year-old fully man who died on January 21; and a 67-year-old man who died on January 22.

The country has now recorded a total of 56,585 confirmed cases since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March 2020.

Of the active cases, 16 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal; 177 are in institutional isolation; 13,050 are in home isolation, and 20 are in institutional quarantine.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force until January 31, 2021.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.

Sincerely

Halim Khan

Region Three Coordinator for the COVID-19 Task Force

612-8367