Butts’ X1 beat Barry’s in GCA U-15 Trials at DCC

Jan 24, 2022

By Sean Devers
In glorious sunshine yesterday at the refurbished DCC ground in Queenstown, Clyde Butts’ X1 beat Neil Barry’s X1 by six wickets in the first GCA’s U-15 Trial match as preparations for the DCB’s inter-association tournament continued.

Nicholas Sulker smashes a boundary back past the bowler yesterday. (Sean Devers photo)

Emmanuel Lewis gathers leg-side runs during his top score yesterday. (Sean Devers photo)

Two more trial games are scheduled for next weekend after another week of training and practice at the MYO ground in Woolford Avenue from today to Thursday.
Yesterday, in front a small but vocal gathering of parents, including the father on Jonathon Mentore, former Guyana Youth batsman and deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore, Barry’s X1 were dismissed for 101.

10-year-old Lomar Seecharran drives elegantly and was also impressive with his off-spin yesterday. (Sean Devers photo)

Shane Prince looked promising at DCC yesterday. (Sean Devers Photo)

Kishon Silas smashed three boundaries in his carefully constructed 16 and Narvendra Isurdeen, who made a patient 14, gave their team a start before both openers were asked to retire to allow the other batsmen to get an opportunity to get a knock.
Ten-year-old Lomar Seecharran who played some elegant cover drives and played the shot of day when used his feet to Latif and stroked for a delightful straight to the boundary before he was run out for nine.

Joshua Charles is bowled at DCC yesterday. (Sean Devers photo)

Jermaine Fyffe bowled Shemarion Gomes who attempted a pull at short ball before Mentore was bowled by Brandon Henry for ducks, while Shamar Bhola (1) was stumped off the impressive Reyaz Latif, who had two catches floored off his bowling.
Joshua Charles was bowled by Darwin LaRose before Ameer Samad skied Dhanesh Persaud to point, while Henry had his second wicket when bowled Shane Prince as extras top scored.
When Butts’ X1 began their reply, Marvin Singh was run out for a duck, while Nicholas Sulker was by bowled by Silas for 16 which included three fours.
Omariain Singh retired out on 11 before Emmanuel Lewis who reached the boundary once and cleared it once, was trapped LBW to Prince for 19, while again Extras, predominantly wides, top scored in a game where the majority of those involved were 13 year-olds.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sports

