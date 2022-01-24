Latest update January 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Murder convict who escaped from Lusignan Prison recaptured

Jan 24, 2022 News

Kaieteur News- Seven months after escaping from the Lusignan Prison, murder convict, Shazam Khalil was on Saturday evening recaptured in Blairmont, Berbice.
According to reports, ranks acting on information received went to a house at Number 2 Blairmont Squatting Area, West Coast Berbice, around 22:30hrs, where Khalil called ‘Boi’ of Lot 53 Shieldstown, West Bank Berbice was recaptured.

Recaptured, Shazam ‘Boi’ Khalil.

Director of Prison, Nicklon Elliot who confirmed the man’s arrest noted that Khalil will be charged with escaping from lawful custody. This publication had reported that Khalil and another inmate identified as Andrew Chaung had escaped from the Lusignan Prison on June 8, last year.
The two were discovered missing sometime around 07:30hrs on June 8, during the unlocking of the Prison’s Quarantine Section. The following day, Chang was turned in by his relatives and placed in custody.
At the time of his escape, Khalil was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole only after 24 years. Khalil, who previously worked as a cane harvester, was sentenced to life imprisonment back in 2016 by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow. He was found guilty of murdering 19-year-old Shazina Mohamed, his ex-girlfriend. The young woman was brutally stabbed about her body on January 17, 2015 outside of a Chinese restaurant in Rosignol.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Butts’ X1 beat Barry’s in GCA U-15 Trials at DCC

Butts’ X1 beat Barry’s in GCA U-15 Trials at DCC

Jan 24, 2022

By Sean Devers In glorious sunshine yesterday at the refurbished DCC ground in Queenstown, Clyde Butts’ X1 beat Neil Barry’s X1 by six wickets in the first GCA’s U-15 Trial match as...
Read More
Second batch of footballers complete Macorp scholarship programme

Second batch of footballers complete Macorp...

Jan 23, 2022

Lady Jags begin journey to 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Lady Jags begin journey to 2023 FIFA Women’s...

Jan 23, 2022

GCB/CWI to roll out Coaching Education Certification Courses in March 2022

GCB/CWI to roll out Coaching Education...

Jan 23, 2022

Banks DIH supports Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Banks DIH supports Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Jan 23, 2022

Two player replacements for West Indies at ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2022

Two player replacements for West Indies at ICC...

Jan 22, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Promotions

    Kaieteur News – I met a young public servant a few days ago. We began to chat and I asked him how long he started working... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]