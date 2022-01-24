Murder convict who escaped from Lusignan Prison recaptured

Kaieteur News- Seven months after escaping from the Lusignan Prison, murder convict, Shazam Khalil was on Saturday evening recaptured in Blairmont, Berbice.

According to reports, ranks acting on information received went to a house at Number 2 Blairmont Squatting Area, West Coast Berbice, around 22:30hrs, where Khalil called ‘Boi’ of Lot 53 Shieldstown, West Bank Berbice was recaptured.

Director of Prison, Nicklon Elliot who confirmed the man’s arrest noted that Khalil will be charged with escaping from lawful custody. This publication had reported that Khalil and another inmate identified as Andrew Chaung had escaped from the Lusignan Prison on June 8, last year.

The two were discovered missing sometime around 07:30hrs on June 8, during the unlocking of the Prison’s Quarantine Section. The following day, Chang was turned in by his relatives and placed in custody.

At the time of his escape, Khalil was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole only after 24 years. Khalil, who previously worked as a cane harvester, was sentenced to life imprisonment back in 2016 by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow. He was found guilty of murdering 19-year-old Shazina Mohamed, his ex-girlfriend. The young woman was brutally stabbed about her body on January 17, 2015 outside of a Chinese restaurant in Rosignol.