GECOM must put its house in order

Jan 24, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Elections Commission is moving too slowly in putting its house in order. As the sole institution mandated to carry out elections in Guyana, we expect that matters there ought to be dealt with in an expeditious manner, but sadly this is not the case, business at the commission is slothful if not disappointingly stagnant to say the least. We would like GECOM to be punctual, swift and speedy in their resolutions, simply put, just get the nation’s business done!
Notwithstanding the walkouts and the political gimmickry by The Main Opposition, we expect the commission to be resolute and get its work done. Those systems that are already in place should have given them the muscle to iron out those anomalies that were set up to stymie progress. So we are politely asking GECOM to put its house in order.
Key positions such as the CEO and his assistant, as well as the Information Technology Specialist have already been filled so why the holdup? Other matters such as the placement of a representative for the joinder parties and a mutually accepted neutral nominee to represent the interest of the people should be well in place. So, Madam Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, please get on with this critical democratic arm of our democracy.

Respectfully Submitted
Neil Adams

