GDF Colonel graduates from U.S. Naval Postgraduate School

Latest update January 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News- The U.S. Embassy here has congratulated Colonel Raul Jerrick, of the Guyana Defence Force, who was successfully awarded a Master of Arts in Security Studies, with an emphasis on Countering Terrorism from the United States Naval Postgraduate School.
Colonel Jerrick’s thesis focused on ideological radicalization, the embassy said in a press release. He also studied Defense Capability Development and Innovation and Adaption in the Military. He is only the second Guyanese officer to graduate from this prestigious institution.
The Naval Postgraduate School, located in Monterey, California, offers over 75 unique academic curricula to military and civilian members of the U.S. Department of Defense and its allies around the world. Colonel Jerrick’s education was funded through the U.S. Government’s International Military Education and Training (IMET) program. IMET trains military students throughout the world and builds alliances for the future. In 2021, IMET funded education for 32 members of the Guyana Defence Force and two members of the Government of Guyana, totally $539K USD. The investment is part of the U.S. commitment to Guyana’s security.
Jan 24, 2022By Sean Devers In glorious sunshine yesterday at the refurbished DCC ground in Queenstown, Clyde Butts’ X1 beat Neil Barry’s X1 by six wickets in the first GCA’s U-15 Trial match as...
Jan 23, 2022
Jan 23, 2022
Jan 23, 2022
Jan 23, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Kaieteur News– Just to inform readers, I am still to produce part 4 of the review of 2021 and will publish it but so... more
Kaieteur News – I met a young public servant a few days ago. We began to chat and I asked him how long he started working... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Rejecting the accusations of bullying and despotism that were levelled at Mia... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]