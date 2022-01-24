Four die from COVID-19 as new cases surge

Latest update January 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported that four more persons, who contracted COVID-19, have died.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,134.
Guyana’s latest fatalities are that of two women, a 46-year-old from Region Three and an 88-year-old from Region 10, and that of two men, a 68-year-old and a 67-year-old from Region Three. The Ministry reported that the four persons died over a four-day period (January 20 to 23), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 642 new infections in just 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57,227. The dashboard also shows that 19 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 175 persons in institutional isolation, 13,580 in home isolation and 14 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 42,319 persons have recovered from the virus.
