Engineer estimates $24M for two pickups

Kaieteur News– The supply, delivery and testing of two new 4×4 Double Cap pickups for the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary/ Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA), according to an engineer’s estimate, is expected to cost some $24 million.

According to an invitation for bids published in Kaieteur News, it states that bidding documents may be obtained and examined by any interested bidder upon payment of a non-refundable fee in amount totaling $3,000. This can be uplifted at Mahaica Mahaicony Abary Agricultural Development Authority, Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice, or interested persons can contact the MMA-ADA on telephone number +592 328 2291 or email address [email protected]

Bidders are required to submit their bids together with the bid security of 2% of the tendered sum no later than 09:00hrs on February 8, 2022, addressed to The Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets Georgetown Guyana. The National Procurement and Tender Administrative Board, Ministry of Finance reserves the right to reject any or all bids without assigning any reason whatsoever and not necessarily to award to the lowest bidder, the newspaper notice stated.

All bids must be accompanied by valid certificates of compliance from the manager of the National Insurance Scheme and Commissioner of the Guyana Revenue Authority. All additional criteria will be stated in the bidding document.