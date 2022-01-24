Latest update January 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Engineer estimates $24M for two pickups

Jan 24, 2022 News

Kaieteur News– The supply, delivery and testing of two new 4×4 Double Cap pickups for the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary/ Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA), according to an engineer’s estimate, is expected to cost some $24 million.
According to an invitation for bids published in Kaieteur News, it states that bidding documents may be obtained and examined by any interested bidder upon payment of a non-refundable fee in amount totaling $3,000. This can be uplifted at Mahaica Mahaicony Abary Agricultural Development Authority, Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice, or interested persons can contact the MMA-ADA on telephone number +592 328 2291 or email address [email protected]

An example of a 4×4 double cab pickup

Bidders are required to submit their bids together with the bid security of 2% of the tendered sum no later than 09:00hrs on February 8, 2022, addressed to The Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets Georgetown Guyana. The National Procurement and Tender Administrative Board, Ministry of Finance reserves the right to reject any or all bids without assigning any reason whatsoever and not necessarily to award to the lowest bidder, the newspaper notice stated.
All bids must be accompanied by valid certificates of compliance from the manager of the National Insurance Scheme and Commissioner of the Guyana Revenue Authority. All additional criteria will be stated in the bidding document.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Butts’ X1 beat Barry’s in GCA U-15 Trials at DCC

Butts’ X1 beat Barry’s in GCA U-15 Trials at DCC

Jan 24, 2022

By Sean Devers In glorious sunshine yesterday at the refurbished DCC ground in Queenstown, Clyde Butts’ X1 beat Neil Barry’s X1 by six wickets in the first GCA’s U-15 Trial match as...
Read More
Second batch of footballers complete Macorp scholarship programme

Second batch of footballers complete Macorp...

Jan 23, 2022

Lady Jags begin journey to 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Lady Jags begin journey to 2023 FIFA Women’s...

Jan 23, 2022

GCB/CWI to roll out Coaching Education Certification Courses in March 2022

GCB/CWI to roll out Coaching Education...

Jan 23, 2022

Banks DIH supports Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Banks DIH supports Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Jan 23, 2022

Two player replacements for West Indies at ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2022

Two player replacements for West Indies at ICC...

Jan 22, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Promotions

    Kaieteur News – I met a young public servant a few days ago. We began to chat and I asked him how long he started working... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]