Cronyism sinking the country

Dear Editor,

It has come to my attention that a State official is renovating a government owned mansion, not at his own cost, with the most expensive amenities and accessories that money can buy. Workers say that it has the most expensive and elaborate spindles, lightings, chandeliers, appliances, sound systems, carpets, and equipment.

The official lives in the mansion as repairs are going on. Sources say the official is in the process of transferring this property to himself with a little tap on the wrist from higher officials in the country.

It is learned that senior functionaries in the country are compromised and the official has ‘goods’ on them. They can’t take actions against the official because he was previously called upon to transfer state assets to individuals at the instruction of other officials. Such kinds of cronyism can only sink the country downwards. Is this the change that Guyanese voted for in March 2020?

Yours truly,

Edward Burrowes