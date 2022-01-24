Latest update January 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Belly Wuk is nat emergency

Jan 24, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Georgetown Hospital does treat patients. But dem does also test yuh patience. Anybody wah ever had reason fuh go to the Emergency Unit will know wat dem boys talking bout.
Is all over de world dem Emergency Room does gat people waiting lang. But in Guyana de wait does seem like wan eternity. If is any problem de guvament should fix at de hospital is de waiting time at de Accident and Emergency Unit. De guvament seh dem want solve people’s problems. Well dem should start at de A&E.
People going to de A&E for all kind ah complaints, including belly wuk. And dem calling it emergency. Dem does also seh dat every motion is accident. Some people does gat fuh wait suh lang dat by de time dem see de docta, dem fuhget wah dem go to de hospital fuh.
It mek dem boys remember de story bout de woman wah went to see a young docta in de Emergency Room. De young docta examine she and after bout three minutes he tell she how she pregnant.
De woman burst through de examination room and run through de door screaming to de top ah she voice.
Wan older docta who was nearby stop and ask she wah is de problem. She tell he wat de younger docta tell she.
De older docta den march down to de younger docta. “What wrang with you?” he asked the younger docta. “Dat woman is 68 years old and she has adult children and grandchildren. And you told her she was pregnant?”
Without looking up, de younger docta say, “Does she still have the hiccups?”
Talk half. Leff half.

