$350M estimated to fix Hubu deteriorating road

Kaieteur News- The Hubu Main Access Road, which is located in Region Three, will soon be fixed after being in a deplorable condition for some time.

In an ‘Invitation for Bids’ published in Sunday’s edition of this newspaper, the Ministry of Public Works is inviting contractors to execute rehabilitation works on the road. According to the Ministry’s engineer, the rehabilitation work is expected to cost some $350 million.

The present state of the road was recently highlighted by a resident who wrote a letter in this publication earlier in the month calling for the President to intervene in addressing the issue.

Robin Salim, the resident noted in his letter that the main road from Parika junction leading all the way to St. Lawrence, East Bank Essequibo is in a deplorable state for some time now. “Road users, especially motorists are frustrated at the present condition. In some areas, the vehicles look as if they are going down in a trench. Many persons have complained that their vehicles have been badly damaged while navigating the huge potholes. Pedestrians are also forced to walk in the mud and huge potholes to avoid being in the path of the oncoming traffic,” Salim described in his letter.

Kaieteur News understands that last year some sectional repairs were done on that long stretch of road but due to heavy vehicles and machinery which would traverse the roadway, it would have deteriorated.

The Hubu Main Access Road is the only road which would give residents access to and from Parika and would usually be used by logging trucks and farmers. Bidding which will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedures specified in the Procurement Act 2003 will be opened on February 22, 2022 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office located in the Ministry of Finance compound.