Tropical screech owl (Megascops choliba)

Kaieteur News – The tropical screech owl (Megascops choliba) is a small species of owl in the family Strigidae. It is found in Costa Rica, Panama, Trinidad, and every mainland South American country.

Description

The tropical screech owl is polymorphic, with much variation in colour. It is overall grey-brown or (less commonly) brown or rufous, but always with a relatively distinctive blackish edge to the face and yellow irides. Its undersides are pale with a black “herringbone” pattern. The subspecies differ in the intensity of the colours and the amount of black markings on the upper- and underparts. Adults are 21 to 23 cm (8.3 to 9.1 in) long and weigh 97 to 160 g (3.4 to 5.6 oz).

Behavior and ecology

Feeding

The tropical screech owl is nocturnal. It forages by sallying from a low perch to capture prey on the ground, from branches, or in the air. Its diet is large arthropods and small vertebrates. The former include worms, scorpions, spiders, and a large variety of insects. Vertebrate prey includes frogs, other birds, bats, and rodents.

Breeding

The tropical screech owl’s breeding phenology has not been well studied. South of the Equator, the breeding season appears to start in August. The species nests in holes such as natural cavities, old woodpecker holes, and nest boxes. The clutch size is usually one to three but can be as large as six. Adults defend the nest with “fluffing” displays and aggressive moves that may extend to striking humans with their claws.

Vocalisation

The tropical screech owl’s primary song is “short, purring trill, followed by two accentuated clear notes”. The female’s song is similar to the male’s but higher pitched. A secondary, courtship, song is “a bubbling bububúbubu”. They also produce “a variety of cackles and longer hooting notes”.

Status

The IUCN has assessed the tropical screech owl as being of Least Concern. It is common in much of its large range, and deforestation may actually benefit it because it provides the more open habitat it frequents. (Source: Wikipedia)