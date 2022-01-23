Steel rod which impaled pedal cyclist placed outside culvert

Latest update January 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 23, 2022 News
– police say probe ongoing to determine culpability
By Tassia Dickenson
Kaieteur News – The steel rod, which impaled 45-year-old pedal cyclist, Troy Ponton, causing him his life, has been removed from inside the unfinished culvert where the incident occurred and is now positioned beside it.
This was observed by this publication on Friday during a visit to the scene. The freak accident occurred at Hummingbird Avenue and Falcon Drive, Block EE, Eccles, Greater Georgetown on January 13, last, sometime after 22:00hrs, as Ponton was returning to his Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara home from bible class with a friend.
The friend, Brenton Rodney, recalled that he was riding a short distance ahead of Ponton when he heard a loud noise. He said that when he turned around Ponton was nowhere to be seen.
Rodney said that he called out for Ponton but got no response. As a result, Rodney said that he dismounted his bicycle and walked back to see where his friend was, only to realise that he had fallen into the culvert.
He found Ponton in an upright position with a steel rod protruding from his nose. Rodney related that he then alerted Ponton’s relatives before calling an ambulance.
The police were also alerted. When the ambulance arrived, medical professionals pronounced Ponton dead and his body was removed from the culvert and placed on the roadway as police awaited its removal by undertakers.Family members of the deceased noted that the culvert was left unfinished by a construction company. It is believed that Ponton, a father of two, rode onto a pave and accidently fell into the culvert causing him to be impaled by the protruding steel rod.
However, the man’s family members are of the belief that the company that left the culvert unfinished should be held responsible since there were no warning signs at the location.
Inspector in charge of traffic for Police Regional Division 4‘B’, Maniram Jagnanan related to Kaieteur News that to his knowledge there was no construction company erecting the culvert. He noted, however, that further investigations, which are currently ongoing, should help police ascertain who is at fault.
