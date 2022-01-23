Second batch of footballers complete Macorp scholarship programme

Kaieteur News – The latest batch of footballers, a total of three including one female, are now certified after successfully completing the Macorp scholarship programme that covered level one in excavator operation. The players are Jammacia Hunte, Trevor Lythcott and Colin Nelson.

During a press brief last Thursday at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Secretariat on Dadanawa Street, in the presence of the now certified players, GFF head Wayne Forde revealed that it has always been an aim of the federation to help players be equipped for life off the pitch. This aim has allowed the GFF to find innovative ways to bridge the gap, post-retirement.

Forde expounded by stating that, “Those of us that have been involved in the game for a long time can appreciate the fact because we would’ve seen that many players, throughout the history of Guyana would’ve appeared to be very unprepared for life after football.”

“This is just one step we have taken in partnership with Macorp to ensure that we do what we can to give them a chance to succeed after their better playing days would’ve departed from them, and I am so happy that the players that have benefitted from the programme so far would have demonstrated the discipline to make it to the end of the programme.”

The administrator revealed that the players were great ambassadors for the GFF and football fraternity and that Macorp has already written the GFF seeking the list of names for the third batch of scholarship awardees.

Police FC defender, Trevon Lythcott, who was one of the awardees, noted that it was a fulfilling experience and he encouraged all his fellow players to grab the opportunity with both hands if it presents itself.