More children succumbing to COVID-19 since detection of Omicron

– past week most deadly thus far for 2022

Kaieteur News – While the latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, has thus far proven to be especially contagious, it is also turning out to be more dangerous for children based on the prevailing state of affairs right here in our homeland.

Although a few of our children had died since the start of the pandemic, up until this past week, such deaths were quite sporadic. But during the past week, five children, all below the age of 10, succumbed to COVID-19 complications.

Among the recent deaths are three girls – a three-month-old, a four-month-old and a six-year-old, and two boys – a three-year-old and a nine-year-old. The week prior, on January 14, an unvaccinated 14-month-old boy was also listed among the COVID-19 fatalities.

While not speaking directly to the growing number of children dying due to COVID-19, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony revealed on Friday that more unvaccinated patients with co-morbidities are being hospitalised. Indeed, it has been confirmed by the Ministry that at least five of the six children who passed away recently were unvaccinated; the sixth child’s status is unknown.

This, however, does not mean that those who have been vaccinated are spared such a fate as nine of the 41 deaths recorded up to Friday, January 21, 2022, were those of fully vaccinated individuals. The death toll as at Friday stood at 1,122.

On January 15, the Ministry reported that in addition to 1,065 new cases there were five deaths which occurred between January 9 and 15, 2022. On January 9, two males – a three-year-old and a 58-year-old – both from Demerara-Mahaica (Region 4), each with unknown vaccination status, were added to the COVID-19 death toll. They were joined in the Great Beyond on January 13 by a 74-year-old fully vaccinated woman, a 48-year-old partially vaccinated man on January 14, both from Pomeroon Supenaam (Region 2), and a 61-year-old man from Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region 3) on January 15.

On January 16, the Ministry revealed that there were 1,082 new cases and nine more deaths were recorded between January 1 and 16, 2022. These included a 72-year-old fully vaccinated woman from Region 3 who died on January 1 and a 70-year-old man whose vaccination status is unknown who hailed from the same Region and died on January 7.

Two more persons from Region Three, a 63-year-old man, whose vaccination status is unknown, and an unvaccinated six-year-old girl, died on January 9 and 10 respectively.

The COVID-19 situation became even grimmer on January 14, when a three-month-old unvaccinated girl from Region 4 passed away. On January 15, the deaths were that of two Region 4 men, a 49-year-old and a 62-year-old, both fully vaccinated as was a 45-year-old woman from East Berbice-Corentyne (Region 6). The following day, January 16, another fully vaccinated individual, a 61-year-old man from Region 4, also passed away.

In addition to reporting 892 new cases on January 17, the Health Ministry also announced the death of a fully vaccinated 87-year-old man from Region 4 on the same day.

Along with 1,083 new cases on January 18, the Ministry reported that there were five deaths, between January 17 and 18. On January 17 the deaths were those of a 78-year-old man from Region 1 whose vaccination status is unknown, a 44-year-old woman from Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10) and two men – a 23-year-old, whose vaccination status is unknown, and an unvaccinated 42-year-old, both from Region 4. A fully vaccinated 53-year-old man, also from Region 4, passed away the following day.

Apart from reporting that there were 743 new cases, the Ministry on January 19 revealed that seven more persons had succumbed between January 14 and 19. On January 14 a four-month-old unvaccinated girl from Region 6 died. On January 18, the deaths included a 60-year-old man from Region 10, whose vaccination status is unknown, a 68-year-old fully vaccinated woman and two partially vaccinated women, ages 62 and 63, all from Region 4. Then on January 19, a 63-year-old man also from Region 4, whose vaccination status is unknown died as did a 60-year-old man from Region 10 whose vaccination status is also unknown.

The Ministry made it known on January 20 that there were 815 new cases and three more deaths that were recorded between January 18 and 19. The deaths of January 18 were of a 75-year-old unvaccinated woman from Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region 9) while on January 19, a nine-year-old unvaccinated boy from Region 6 and a 60-year-old man, whose vaccination status is not known, died.

On January 21, there were 892 new cases along with a whopping 11 deaths which were recorded between January 19 and 21, 2022. On January 19, an 86-year-old man from Region 1, whose vaccination status is unknown, died while on January 20, three women from Region 4 – a 59-year-old and 79-year-old with unknown vaccination status, and an unvaccinated 54-year-old, and a 79-year-old partially vaccinated man from Region 10 passed away. The following day, January 21, the deaths included an unvaccinated 47-year-old man from Region 3, two unvaccinated women, a 55-year-old and a 93-year-old, both from Region 4; two women, a 74-year-old and an 84-year-old, whose vaccination status is not known, and an 87-year-old man from Region 4, whose vaccination is also not known.

On Friday too, the total number of confirmed cases was 55,628 with 19 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 160 in institutional isolation, 12,314 in home isolation and 15 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 42,013 persons have recovered from the virus.

Given the prevailing COVID-19 situation, we at this publication take this opportunity to encourage you to take every precaution to safeguard yourself and loved ones as far as possible.