GNBS TO CONTINUE AGGRESSIVE MONITORING OF PRODUCTS FOR COMPLIANCE THIS YEAR

Kaieteur News – The monitoring of products in any country for compliance to standards is essential to ensure consumers get the level of satisfaction and benefits required from those products. The Guyana National Bureau of Standards’ (GNBS) Product Compliance Department intends to maintain its monitoring activities during 2022 to ensure that imported and locally manufactured products under its purview, comply with the requirements of their respective National Standards and technical requirements.

Maintaining an effective national monitoring mechanism to ensure quality products is necessary. The GNBS, under the Standards Act of 1984 and amendment of 1997, monitors seventeen (17) categories of products. These products are: tyres, textiles, garments, footwear, PVC pipes, weighing and measures instruments, furniture, gas stoves, cigarettes, safety matches, safety helmets, electrical equipment and fittings, gold articles, cellular phones, toys and playthings, and seasonal and decorative lighting products.

It is important to note that the GNBS does not monitor food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, plants and animals, meats and seafood. Although the GNBS may have the requisite standards, these products are monitored by other agencies.

Monitoring by the GNBS last year yielded positive responses from stakeholders as it relates to registration and the conduct of inspections. In 2021, a total of 483 importers, 667 dealers and 17 manufacturers registered with the GNBS. Meanwhile, during the year, 4,583 inspections were conducted for tyres, furniture, cellular phones, and electrical fittings/equipment, garments, toys and other items.

Though there was major compliance, several products did not comply with the labelling and/or quality requirements outlined in their respective National Standards and the appropriate actions were taken by the GNBS. For example, a total of 5,514 non-conforming tyres were rejected and destroyed, to avoid subsequent use.

Other items placed on hold or destroyed by Inspectors in 2021 for non-compliance included 1,596 pieces of furniture, 10,426 toys, 21,923, electrical appliances, 418 gas stoves, 8,084 pieces of PVC pipes, 26,300 pieces of electrical fittings and equipment, 43,665 pairs of footwear, 200 rolls of textiles and 5,040 safety helmets.

In 2022, the Product Compliance Department intends to conduct countrywide monitoring. Special attention will be placed on the monitoring of electrical equipment and fittings because of the prevalence of many substandard items in the marketplace. Other products for which monitoring will intensify include tyres, safety matches, cigarettes, and gold jewellery. Inspections will be conducted at the ports of entry, points of sale and at warehouses.

It is crucial for the GNBS to maintain its consumer protection mandate especially relating to monitoring the quality of products under its purview. However, importers, manufacturers and dealers also have a significant role to play when importing, manufacturing and selling products. This role surrounds selecting and supplying quality products that meet the relevant National Standards.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66 or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org or WhatsApp: 692-4627.