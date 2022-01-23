Latest update January 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

GCB/CWI to roll out Coaching Education Certification Courses in March 2022

Jan 23, 2022 Sports

Potential Coaches to register through County Boards

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in collaboration with Cricket West Indies (CWI) will be conducting a series of coaching certification courses across the three counties of

CWI Coach Development Manager Chris Brabazan

Guyana. The courses are scheduled to commence from March 2022 and all three county boards are currently in the process of earmarking and registering their potential candidates to participate in the applicable courses.The Essequibo Cricket Board, Demerara Cricket Board and Berbice Cricket Board have each given an undertaking to register a minimum of sixteen potential participants.
On Thursday January 20, 2022 representatives of the three counties met with CWI Coach Development Manager Chris Brabazan to discuss the roll-out of the Coaching Education Courses with respect to the county’s landscape, players development plans and CWI coaching education policies.

GCB’s President Bissoondyal Singh

For beginners, the first step in the coaching education certification programme will be their participation in the now online CWI Foundation Coaching Course. Individuals holding previous and current CWI Foundation Coaching Certificates and/or license who are desirous of participating in the CWI Level One Coaching Certification Course, must ensure that they have the prerequisites before registering for this course. These prerequisites are CWI Foundation Coaching Certificate or its equivalent, Child Protection Certificate, First Aid Certificate and Police Clearance.
GCB’s President Bissoondyal Singh indicated that teachers and other individuals desirous of participating in the CWI Foundation and Level One Coaching Courses are encouraged to make contact with their respective county boards to explore the possibilities of registration for the series of planned courses. Further, he suggested that CWI Level One Certified Coaches are also encouraged to register their interest with their respective county boards in participating in the CWI Level Two Coaching Course.

 

