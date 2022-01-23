Cricket gan affect learning loss

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – We gat learning loss. Dem students bin home a lang time. And de virtual or online learning dem claim was not as effective. So de Ministry feel dat dem children need face-to- face instruction.

But dem boys hope dat de faces nah too close to one another. Because dat is how de COVID does spread faster. Nuff ah dem children nah wearing dem mask when dem leff school and dem pun de road. Dem following nuff ah dem adult wah either nah wearing mask or wearing it wrang.

So dem picknee gat to get dem instruction pun blackboard. Dem gat to ketch-up pun dem school wuk.

Dat is why dem boys surprise when de Guyana Cricket Board seh how it want talk to de Minister of Education about school cricket. Dem boys want to know weh dem picknee gan get time fuh play school cricket. Dah gat to play Saturday or Sunday but dem parents nah gan support dat because dem children gat plenty home wuk fuh do, plus house wuk and yard wuk.

Some ah dem picknee does gat so much wuk fuh do at home dat is like if dem wukkin in factory. Dem parents does wuk dem out and tell dem is good training. Some children can’t even get to play. As soon as dem hit dem front door is wuk pun mo wuk.

Dem boys want tell de Guayan Cricket Bard dat dem should keep dem cricket tournament during de August holidays because dem children nah gat time now.

Talk half. Leff Half.