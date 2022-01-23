City cleanup, Dartmouth, COVID-19

By GHK Lall

Kaieteur News – The city cleanup campaign makes for good leadership theatre. It is encouraging to observe the President manifesting that he is a man of the people, and not afraid of getting his hands dirty. If I was the leader, I would not be too preoccupied with physical dirtiness accumulating under fingernails; that should be the least of his considerations, as it is easily washable and removable. I would recommend to Guyana’s head of state that as he is so exercised by the dirty, unhealthy state of the capital city, it would be good to observe him be powerfully concerned by the dirtiness occurring under his watch. The dirtiness embedded in the whole array of governance endeavours in his administration.

Because he is so busy cleaning up the streets and parapets, I will help by reminding him of the billions in COVID-19 cash relief, the billions in flood relief and the billions in one public works project following another that have disappeared into the hands and pockets of, not the citizens for whom they were intended but, mystery figures in his cabal. I respectfully draw the attention of His Excellency to those areas that are in dire need of cleanup campaigns; deep cleaning. Instead of this momentary pathetic diversion of city cleanup, the President should be doing some real cleanup, which is in the massive money matters. The President should be pleased to know that in the years since I returned to this country, I have been cleaning up my area on my dime; and the record is of me honouring my obligations to the City Treasurer way in advance. The difference is that there are no cameras, and no microphones. But even as I write this, I appreciate that Guyana’s President is so feeble minded that he thinks these public relations exercises, and leadership gimmicks, are not only indicative of soundness, but of profoundness. He cleans up the city (and I thank him), while his sidekicks and comrades get ready to clean-up the irresistible Natural Resource Fund in the Big Apple.

It was both encouraging and disturbing to see the villagers of Dartmouth coming out in protest against the watered-down charge laid against the SWAT team member who shot and killed Orin Boston. I was encouraged because it confirmed that the spirit and fight have not gone out of some Guyanese, especially when injustice weighs heavily on the head, makes the blood race, and galvanizes feet into stormy action. What is disturbing is the manner of the protest and the degree of the intensity of anger bottled up

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)