Banks DIH supports Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Jan 23, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Banks DIH under their rum and malt beverages has supported the Mark Wiltshire dominoes tournament which commenced last weekend.
The entity has presented the second prize to organizer on Thursday night at Strikers Sports bar, Meadowbrook.

Collis Chase (left) – Rum and wine supervisor- Banks DIH presents the second place prize to Mark Wiltshire in the presence of Barbara Marshall.

R and R, Spartons, F and H and Providence have advanced to the play off stage.
The winning team will pocket a trophy and $170,000, runner up a trophy and $75,000, third place a trophy and $35,000 and fourth place a trophy and $20,000.
The female player that shared the first love and the player in the final will be given $5,000 each, while the female player that shared the first double love will receive $5,000 and a hamper.

 

