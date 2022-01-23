ANUG warns Govt. of dangers country faces if it remains ‘open’

Alarming increase in COVID-19 cases…

Kaieteur News – The A New and United Guyana (ANUG) Political Party has warned the government that if the country maintains its “open for business” management, the number of positive COVID-19 cases will only continue to spike, even as it suggested changes to the Gazetted measures to tackle the latest trend of upward positive cases.

“ANUG advises that, if the country remains fully open, the number of positive cases, ICU’s (Intensive Care Unit) admissions and mortalities will continue to trend high,” the party cautioned.

For instance, the political body reasoned that if face-to-face schooling is maintained, there is likely to be an increased rate of infection within the school system.

The party referenced a recent report from the Guyana Teachers Union which has highlighted the increase in the number of staff and students who have tested positive for COVID-19. It said that the Ministry of Education may try to discredit the figures presented by the Union when the fact remains that with the opening of face-to-face classes, more infections in the school environment are being documented.

On the other hand, ANUG pointed out that it has observed government’s determination to keep the country open while the economic drivers in both public and private sectors are continuing to operate as per normal.

“This is evidenced by increased business hours and less curfew time and the restarting of what are considered “non-essential” services,” the party outlined. Even though the party urged that citizens observe the COVID-19 protocols laid out in the Gazette, it called on the National COVID-19 Taskforce, the Central Board of Health and relevant arms of the Government to ensure full compliance by citizens of the said orders.

Even more importantly, ANUG called on the government to start looking at a possible urgent review of the COVID-19 Order which has been gazetted.

COVID testing

With the recent announcement by the Ministry of Health that only those persons who are hospitalised or those in environments susceptible to the Coronavirus will receive the more effective PCR test, the party said that this measure should be revised.

“PCR testing is the gold standard for identifying positive COVID-19 cases worldwide. ANUG is calling on the Ministry of Health to ensure that this service is available for all persons who may need it. Antigen testing is only effective if the tests procured are of highest standard, if their storage is as per their maker’s instructions and if they are done by adequately trained personnel at the correct time,” the political body outlined.

Earlier this week, the Ministry said it would be using more Rapid Antigen Tests for persons who have been in contact with persons who tested positive and are displaying symptoms. The Minister reportedly informed that the Rapid Antigen tests are 78 percent accurate in detecting positive cases and 98.3 percent effective in ruling out negative cases.

In this regard, ANUG noted that due to the lack of general knowledge in the population on when to get tested effectively, their mistrust of the Antigen tests and all the other variables, the number of false negatives may be higher than normal, if solely reliant on Antigen testing.

“This coupled with the pronouncement of the Minister to self-isolate without getting tested if non symptomatic, can lead to an increased number of infections in the country with persons being ignorant of their true status thus mixing and mingling with others and possibly increasing the spread of this illness,” according to ANUG.

The body was keen to note that adequate testing is necessary for the effective diagnosis and recording of the health situation regarding COVID-19.

It commended the government for its efforts in the vaccination campaign as well as its achievements on testing thus far. The party in the same breath called on the administration to not decrease testing, a decision which may be used to hide the true daily positive cases.