8 more individuals succumb to COVID-19

Latest update January 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 23, 2022 News
– 957 new cases recorded
Kaieteur News – Eight more individuals are dead as a result of COVID-19 complications, according to information released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday. The deaths were recorded over a three-day period – January 20 – 22.
Listed among the dead are three unvaccinated women – a 74-year-old from Demerara-Mahaica (Region 4) who passed away on January 20, a 67-year-old from Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region 3) and a 28-year-old from Barima-Waini (Region 1), both of whom passed away on January 22, and five men – an unvaccinated 51-year old who died on January 21, a fully vaccinated 60-year-old, both from Region 3; a 79-year-old from Region 4 whose vaccination status is unknown, a fully vaccinated 65-year-old, a partially vaccinated 48-year-old, all from Region 4.
Their deaths have brought the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 1,130.
The Ministry revealed in its Saturday dashboard that there were 957 new cases. Also, there are 16 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 177 are in institutional isolation, 13,050 are in home isolation and 20 are in institutional quarantine.
To date, a total of 42,212 people have recovered.
