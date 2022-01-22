Two player replacements for West Indies at ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2022

Latest update January 22nd, 2022 12:49 AM

Kaieteur News – The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 has approved Kevin Wickham and Nathan Edward as replacements for Onaje Amory and Jaden Carmichael in the West Indies squad.
Wickham and Edward are temporary replacements for Amory and Carmichael who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are undergoing a period of isolation. A COVID replacement can be temporary, in that, once the player has recovered he would be eligible to return to the squad in position of the player that replaced him.
The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad. The Event Technical Committee consists of the Chair Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Ben Leaver (ICC Senior Event Manager), Fawwaz Baksh (Tournament Director) Roland Holder (CWI Representative) Alan Wilkins and Russel Arnold (both independent representatives).

