Latest update January 22nd, 2022 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teen hospitalised with gunshot wounds

Jan 22, 2022 News

– suspect in custody

Kaieteur News – A 17-year-old is currently hospitalised in a serious condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital with a gunshot wound to the mouth and one to his left side buttocks.

Regional Commander, Bhudnarine Persaud, told Kaieteur News that a 39-year-old suspect was arrested and has since denied shooting the teen. Persaud also confirmed that three shots were fired, two of which hit the teen.

Police are currently conducting further investigations and a search for the firearm used in the shooting is currently ongoing.

Kaieteur News was reliably informed that the suspect was hauled before the court in October 2021 and slapped with three counts of rape committed on the victim and two other teenage boys. He had appeared at the Whim Magistrate Court before Magistrate Renita Singh then and upon his second court appearance before Magistrate Alex Moore, he was granted bail.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Two player replacements for West Indies at ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2022

Two player replacements for West Indies at ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2022

Jan 22, 2022

Kaieteur News – The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 has approved Kevin Wickham and Nathan Edward as replacements for Onaje...
Read More
Suriname Masters Football team to face locals, preparations start

Suriname Masters Football team to face locals,...

Jan 22, 2022

Faulkner, Hetmyer, Wood test Covid positive ahead of PSL

Faulkner, Hetmyer, Wood test Covid positive ahead...

Jan 22, 2022

Lusignan Golf Club tourney set for today

Lusignan Golf Club tourney set for today

Jan 22, 2022

GCA calls off today’s practice match, but tomorrow’s game on at DCC

GCA calls off today’s practice match, but...

Jan 22, 2022

BMC-GUYANA plans restart of Banks Beer/Maximum Vodka BMC T25 tournament

BMC-GUYANA plans restart of Banks Beer/Maximum...

Jan 22, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The pipe dream

    Kaieteur News – Guyana is pursuing a pipe dream. The agreement, which was signed last Thursday in Suriname, between... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]