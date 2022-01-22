Teen hospitalised with gunshot wounds

– suspect in custody

Kaieteur News – A 17-year-old is currently hospitalised in a serious condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital with a gunshot wound to the mouth and one to his left side buttocks.

Regional Commander, Bhudnarine Persaud, told Kaieteur News that a 39-year-old suspect was arrested and has since denied shooting the teen. Persaud also confirmed that three shots were fired, two of which hit the teen.

Police are currently conducting further investigations and a search for the firearm used in the shooting is currently ongoing.

Kaieteur News was reliably informed that the suspect was hauled before the court in October 2021 and slapped with three counts of rape committed on the victim and two other teenage boys. He had appeared at the Whim Magistrate Court before Magistrate Renita Singh then and upon his second court appearance before Magistrate Alex Moore, he was granted bail.