Teen hospitalised with gunshot wounds

Latest update January 22nd, 2022 12:55 AM
Jan 22, 2022 News
– suspect in custody
Kaieteur News – A 17-year-old is currently hospitalised in a serious condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital with a gunshot wound to the mouth and one to his left side buttocks.
Regional Commander, Bhudnarine Persaud, told Kaieteur News that a 39-year-old suspect was arrested and has since denied shooting the teen. Persaud also confirmed that three shots were fired, two of which hit the teen.
Police are currently conducting further investigations and a search for the firearm used in the shooting is currently ongoing.
Kaieteur News was reliably informed that the suspect was hauled before the court in October 2021 and slapped with three counts of rape committed on the victim and two other teenage boys. He had appeared at the Whim Magistrate Court before Magistrate Renita Singh then and upon his second court appearance before Magistrate Alex Moore, he was granted bail.
Jan 22, 2022Kaieteur News – The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 has approved Kevin Wickham and Nathan Edward as replacements for Onaje...
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Kaieteur News – It is literally impossible for any normal human to see anything positive about current Brazilian president,... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana is pursuing a pipe dream. The agreement, which was signed last Thursday in Suriname, between... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – By 2030, it is more than likely that the eight independent Commonwealth Caribbean... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]