Suriname Masters Football team to face locals, preparations start

Latest update January 22nd, 2022 12:49 AM
Jan 22, 2022 Sports
– Practice game set for tomorrow at GFC from 9:00am
Kaieteur News – A practice football match has been fixed for tomorrow, Sunday, 23rd January 2022, GFC Ground from 9:00am. The teams involved are North Georgetown Masters facing off against South Georgetown Masters and this encounter is the start of preparations for a return visit by a neighbouring Suriname Rito Masters team scheduled for March.
This Game would be used to select a 20 man squad for the return and final game of the best of 3 series for the Modern Optical Trophy. Gordon ‘Ultimate Warrior’ Braithwaite would be in charge of Guyana Masters team.
The series stands at 1-1 after Guyana won the opening fixture and Suriname claimed the second with this third match being the decider.
Tomorrow’s practice game to select the 20-man squad will see the South Georgetown Team coming from: Anthony Stanton, Frank Parris, Shawn O’Neal, Linden Bacchus, Dwayne Ali, Terrence Mueza, Patrice Ram, Dexter Cort, Andre Trotz, Lionel Grimes, Rolex Scott, Marlon Cole, Chris Williams, Malcolm Dalson, Optic Graham and Troy Hermanstine.
North Georgetown Team will be: Dion Barnwell, Chris Barnwell (snr), Ola Pedro, Errol Solomon, Omaly Nassy, Anthony Abrams, Gerald Gritten, Gerald Wittington, Norris Carter, Andrew Bright, Andrew Gad, Rawl Jones, James Rodney, Wayne Pollis and Chris King.
Jan 22, 2022Kaieteur News – The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 has approved Kevin Wickham and Nathan Edward as replacements for Onaje...
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Kaieteur News – It is literally impossible for any normal human to see anything positive about current Brazilian president,... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana is pursuing a pipe dream. The agreement, which was signed last Thursday in Suriname, between... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – By 2030, it is more than likely that the eight independent Commonwealth Caribbean... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]