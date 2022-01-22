Suriname Masters Football team to face locals, preparations start

– Practice game set for tomorrow at GFC from 9:00am

Kaieteur News – A practice football match has been fixed for tomorrow, Sunday, 23rd January 2022, GFC Ground from 9:00am. The teams involved are North Georgetown Masters facing off against South Georgetown Masters and this encounter is the start of preparations for a return visit by a neighbouring Suriname Rito Masters team scheduled for March.

This Game would be used to select a 20 man squad for the return and final game of the best of 3 series for the Modern Optical Trophy. Gordon ‘Ultimate Warrior’ Braithwaite would be in charge of Guyana Masters team.

The series stands at 1-1 after Guyana won the opening fixture and Suriname claimed the second with this third match being the decider.

Tomorrow’s practice game to select the 20-man squad will see the South Georgetown Team coming from: Anthony Stanton, Frank Parris, Shawn O’Neal, Linden Bacchus, Dwayne Ali, Terrence Mueza, Patrice Ram, Dexter Cort, Andre Trotz, Lionel Grimes, Rolex Scott, Marlon Cole, Chris Williams, Malcolm Dalson, Optic Graham and Troy Hermanstine.

North Georgetown Team will be: Dion Barnwell, Chris Barnwell (snr), Ola Pedro, Errol Solomon, Omaly Nassy, Anthony Abrams, Gerald Gritten, Gerald Wittington, Norris Carter, Andrew Bright, Andrew Gad, Rawl Jones, James Rodney, Wayne Pollis and Chris King.