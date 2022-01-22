Repeat offender who allegedly robbed woman, remanded

Kaieteur News – A repeat offender, Denise Hilliman also called ‘Joy Hilliman’, was remanded to prison yesterday when she appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for allegedly stealing over $600,000 in cash.

Hilliman allegedly stole US$3,070 and G$70,000 which totals some G$684,000 from the victim, Maylin Oritz Rodriguez.

The court heard that on Monday, Rodriguez was in a store along Robb Street, Georgetown doing some shopping when she realised that her purse was missing. Upon making this discovery, she immediately took action and reported the matter to the police.

The police, while investigating the matter, had reviewed Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage from the said store where Rodriguez was, where the accused, Hilliman, was seen removing the victim’s purse. She was later arrested, told of the allegations and cautioned, but denied any involvement. In fact, she had admitting to being around the area but insisted that she did not steal any money. A search conducted on Hilliman revealed a sum of $56,700 was found in her shoulder bag. These were lodged after she was arrested and placed in custody.

Hilliman is also currently before the court for an attempt murder charge, where she allegedly stabbed a woman, Otley White, during a gambling fight.

This publication had previously reported that the brother of the victim and Hillman’s son were gambling. The young men reportedly got into a misunderstanding and a fight erupted. White had rushed over to assist her brother by attempting to pull him from the fight. Upon seeing this, Hilliman, who was some distance away, allegedly armed herself with a pitchfork and approached White, stabbing her to the right side chest.

An injured White fell and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she was admitted in a serious condition.