PPP/C agents on the attack

Kaieteur News – Any conscientious citizen of this country who dares to utilise his Constitutional right to freedom of speech in fair expression runs terrible personal risks. Any group that takes it upon itself to speak to truth and call out the PPP/C Government on its leadership failures, its countless corruptions, and its poor governance record is sure to attract the oppressive attention of agents of the PPP/C Government lying low to ambush and tear apart with artful falsehoods and outright obscenities. One of the believed leaders of a fairly new group calling itself Article 13 (after a specific area in Guyana’s Constitution) found himself the object of this viciousness and vindictiveness just a few days ago.

It has been said before, but it is worth repeating again. In this country, viciousness and vindictiveness, as both are wrapped in unspeakable vileness, are what have come to be among the primary features of governance and leadership. It is reflective of a mindset that will tolerate no dissent, will allow no room for principled disagreement and objection, and one that filters down from the heights of government through to its vigilant Palace Guard that is only too ready to spring into action and go after those Guyanese, who are unwise enough to want to tangle with the perverse programmes of the PPP/C Government, and the still worse manipulations and monstrosities of its deceptive leaders.

In the well-oiled and smoothly humming machinery that is the PPP/C organisation, there are men ready to run at the slightest signal and run over those who stand in the way of what the leaders in the Government say they are about, what is a far cry from reality. They have the backing of leaders who talk a good game about the people and consultation and the rights of citizens. Yet, it is those same leaders who unleash these dogs of war and set them free to attack and maul the stubborn, the protesting, the worrying. Such citizens, those few in number and lacking in much potency, are worrying because they speak of what is wrong, and how important things are gone about in the wrong way in this country that is supposedly democratic and free. Because if they are allowed the freest rein to articulate their thoughts and positions, there is no telling how many will take note, and where matters could lead.

It could be about questionable and suspicious oil management by the PPP/C Government in general. Or it could be about the Natural Resource Fund 2021 Law specifically. In both of these very vital areas, the leaders in the current government have no patience, no capacity, and no willingness to listen to what thoughtful and principled citizens, truly concerned Guyanese, are saying about their husbandry of this newfound oil wealth. It is just one area where principled governance, and ethical leadership, have failed one and all (other than the cabals of insiders and elites) with one tricky maneuver, one dubious practice, one dangerous cover-up, following on the heels of each other. Other areas include an Environmental Protection Agency put to work for what are the best interests of not Guyanese, but foreign bandits who come here and pillage our wealth at will, while leaders secretly applaud their rapacious handiwork. The same can be said of the Guyana Police Force, sections of it, and sections of the media, that are aimed at and let loose on those Guyanese who are reckless enough to take a stand against an increasingly dictatorial government, and not just tyrannical leaders, but maniacal ones.

So, the rogues employed by PPP/C leaders take to the protective environment of social media to denounce and damage those who raise a hand in protest, and a voice in resistance. The objectives are to intimidate into silence, and to suppress any sounds from anyone that is considered to be too aggressive, and thus hostile to the welfare of the PPP/C Government, and interfering with the criminal visions of its leaders. Men commit crimes against citizens on social media, because they know they will be protected, and nothing will come of their chronic lawlessness. We know that at this publication, because we have experienced it, and live with it daily.