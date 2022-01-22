More than 30 companies bid to procure ration for Prison Service

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, over 30 companies applied for the contract to procure dry and fresh ration for the Guyana Prison Service.

This is a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Bids were also opened for pre-qualification for firms interested in the Gas-to-Energy project to design and construct the Natural Gas Fired Power Plant and the Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant. This project which falls under the Ministry of Natural Resources saw 12 firms showing interest in the project.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Procurement of dry and fresh ration for Lot 1 to 5 for the Guyana Prison Service.