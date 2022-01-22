More than 30 companies bid to procure ration for Prison Service

Latest update January 22nd, 2022 12:56 AM
Jan 22, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, over 30 companies applied for the contract to procure dry and fresh ration for the Guyana Prison Service.
This is a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Bids were also opened for pre-qualification for firms interested in the Gas-to-Energy project to design and construct the Natural Gas Fired Power Plant and the Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant. This project which falls under the Ministry of Natural Resources saw 12 firms showing interest in the project.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Home Affairs
Procurement of dry and fresh ration for Lot 1 to 5 for the Guyana Prison Service.
Jan 22, 2022Kaieteur News – The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 has approved Kevin Wickham and Nathan Edward as replacements for Onaje...
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Kaieteur News – It is literally impossible for any normal human to see anything positive about current Brazilian president,... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana is pursuing a pipe dream. The agreement, which was signed last Thursday in Suriname, between... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – By 2030, it is more than likely that the eight independent Commonwealth Caribbean... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]