More than 30 companies bid to procure ration for Prison Service

Jan 22, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, over 30 companies applied for the contract to procure dry and fresh ration for the Guyana Prison Service.
This is a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Bids were also opened for pre-qualification for firms interested in the Gas-to-Energy project to design and construct the Natural Gas Fired Power Plant and the Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant. This project which falls under the Ministry of Natural Resources saw 12 firms showing interest in the project.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Home Affairs
Procurement of dry and fresh ration for Lot 1 to 5 for the Guyana Prison Service.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Two player replacements for West Indies at ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2022

Jan 22, 2022

Kaieteur News – The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 has approved Kevin Wickham and Nathan Edward as replacements for Onaje...
Suriname Masters Football team to face locals, preparations start

Jan 22, 2022

Faulkner, Hetmyer, Wood test Covid positive ahead of PSL

Jan 22, 2022

Lusignan Golf Club tourney set for today

Jan 22, 2022

GCA calls off today’s practice match, but tomorrow’s game on at DCC

Jan 22, 2022

BMC-GUYANA plans restart of Banks Beer/Maximum Vodka BMC T25 tournament

Jan 22, 2022

