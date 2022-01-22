Missing boy, 10, found by police at Crabwood Creek

Kaieteur News – The 10-year-old who went missing on Sunday last is safely back home with his mother, Anita Gomes, and his step-father.

Kaieteur News was told by the mother that police in Springlands, Upper Corentyne, Berbice found the lad, Andrew Gomes, walking along the Crabwood Creek public road. After stopping and inquiring from the boy of his address and who his parents are, they took him into their custody and made contact with the mother Thursday night.

The mother said she picked up her son at the station yesterday morning. She said the lad told police that he had left home because his uncle told him to run away. According to the child, he was staying with a woman he knew while he lived with his great-grandparents, who are now deceased.

According to the mother, her son promised to never leave home again and added that she was happy that he was alive and well.

A missing person report was filed at the Whim Police Station on Monday by Gomes after her son, a pupil of Tain Primary School, left his Port Mourant home for the nearby shop on Sunday morning.

Gomes said the boy is her only child and he was living with his great-grandparents in Skeldon for a period. However when they died, a year ago, he moved back with her at Port Mourant.

On Sunday morning, Gomes said her son told her that his uncle had sent him to the shop to return two bottles. Since it was raining, the woman said that she told him not to go.

“Me tell he not to go and me go to the washroom, when me come out back the washroom he take a $1,000 from me purse and the two bottle and he leff and never come back home,” Gomes said.

She said later that day after she did not see her son return home, she inquired from her brother if he had seen him but he responded in the negative.

A visit to the shop where the lad said he was returning the bottles revealed that he had never showed up there.