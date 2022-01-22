Lusignan Golf Club tourney set for today

Kaieteur News – The Lusignan Golf Club will be hosting its second tournament for the year with several top players set to battle for supremacy today.

The tournament will Tee off between 07:00hrs and 12:30 hrs with the format being 18 holes medal play game in groups of not more than four or less than two players. Players can form their own group but if a player is not in a group the club’s manager will assist. Prizes will be in the form of cash vouchers and will be distributed to 1st, 2nd and 3rd, best overall net score, Longest Drive hole, nearest to the Flag hole and best gross overall.

According to LGC VP Peyton George the tournament will see players choosing their own partners.

“Normally that is a random arrangement, so from week to week you have different players, different strategies and competitions and it’s usually random. But this club tournament, we are going to have partners, it’s a lot more fun but there is still competition. We are still going to be competing, you’re still going to be marking your partners score card and your honour is always important in golf,” George said.

The LGC Vice President noted that while the game may be different, all of the rules still apply and he is urging everyone to continue to abide by the Covid 19 guidelines.

George stated that players should expect great conditions as the greens are in excellent condition. “The fairways are in very good condition and the rough is cut so golf is the usual on Saturday. We expect a good turnout and the golfers called for the tournament even though we didn’t have a sponsor scheduled tournament for this week the golfers want the tournament and the competition, so we’ll have great competition on Saturday (today),” he explained.