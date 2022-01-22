GTT Fibre now in Mahaica

– promises to continue network expansion throughout 2022

Kaieteur News – GTT in a release said that it is continuing to fulfill its promise to reliably connect customers as it is set to roll out its GTT Fibre to the community of Mahaica on the East Coast of Demerara.

The telecoms provider has completed its build out of fibre in Mahaica and is scheduled to begin installations for both residential and business customers on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

In an invited comment, Chief Operations Officer (COO) for Home Solutions and Fixed Networks, Eshwar Thakurdin said, “Last year was only the beginning of our fibre expansion to different communities across Guyana. This year, we will continue to deliver this 21st century, reliable, high speed, internet connectivity to more homes within our country.”

He added, “We know how important broadband service is in these times, and it is our promise to you, our valued customers, to reliably connect you to school, work, entertainment, family and friends; the things that matter most to you.”

Additionally, the COO said, “It’s January and we’re already delivering on our promise to reliably connect our customers. We will continue to expand our fibre network so that even more customers can experience GTT Fibre in their homes.”

With the new residential plans of Fibre50, Fibre100, and Fibre150, customers in Mahaica could apply for the service at $8,999, $10,999, and $12,999 respectively. Each service also comes with a fixed voice line included.

Thakurdin noted that the company would continue its free installation offer until March 2022 for any customer signing up for Fibre. “We also have special offers for DSL customers switching to GTT Fibre, where they get upgraded to Fibre at no additional cost,” he said.

In recent months, GTT said that it has beefed up its efforts to deliver Fibre to unserved communities including Linden, New Amsterdam, Non Pariel, Vreed-en-Hoop and now Mahaica.